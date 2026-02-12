Salmon Arm News

Power back on after bird caused power outage that affected Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Power restored to hospital

Photo: BC Hydro Area affected by power outage in downtown Salmon Arm.

UPDATE: 10:32 a.m.

BC Hydro says power has been restored after a bird hitting a power line caused an outage that affected more than 200 customers.

Power went out at just before 9 a.m. when a bird hit a line. About 230 BC Hydro customers, including Shuswap Lake General Hospital, lost power.

The hospital was able to continue operations as normal using backup power generators.

Power was restored to the east side of downtown Salmon Arm at about 10 a.m., according to BC Hydro.

ORIGINAL: 9:43 a.m.

A power outage on the waterfront in Salmon Arm is believed to have been caused by a bird coming into contact with the power line, according to BC Hydro.

Approximately 230 BC Hydro customers between Shuswap Lake and Highway 1 on the east side of Salmon Arm have been without power since a little before 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the utility.

A crew has been assigned to the outage but no estimate has been made as to when power will be restored.