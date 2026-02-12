Salmon Arm News

Two arrested after Salmon Arm police spot stolen vehicle believed to be involved in multiple crimes

Mounties say a man and woman were arrested following a pursuit that started when an officer spotted the pair behind the wheel of a stolen car believed to have been used in several crimes across the region.

Salmon RCMP said on Jan. 31 at about 9:40 a.m., an officer saw a Honda CR-V on Okanagan Avenue that he recognized as stolen, and is suspected to have been used in crimes across the Okanagan.

The officer said he saw a male driver and female passenger when he passed by the vehicle, which was reported stolen in November 2025.

“The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, and the initial officer lost contact but informed all other on-duty officers of the direction of travel of the vehicle,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

He said another police officer soon spotted the vehicle further down Okanagan Avenue before it turned left onto 29 Street NE. One man and two women were seen jumping out of the vehicle and running away.

Hodges said the officer was able to chase down and arrest one of the females, but as other officers arrived on scene they discovered the Honda was no longer there.

“It was believed one of the outstanding suspects returned and drove away,” he said.

Police dogs were called in to help with the hunt for the remaining suspects, and an officer soon spotted the male suspect running through yards near 23 Street SE.

Hodges said an officer began a lengthy foot pursuit and eventually the male suspect was arrested after he attempted to jump over some bushes and fell down.

The man was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime and held until his bail hearing. Police also discovered he had several outstanding warrants from separate incidents.

The Honda CR-V was recovered by police two days later. It was found unoccupied.