Play about escalating feud between senior living facility roommates opens at Shuswap Theatre Feb. 20

Sharp and hilarious comedy

Photo: Contributed Actors Julia Body, Stacy Campbell, Kyle Herrewynen will appear in Ripcord at Shuswap Theatre.

Billed as a sharp, hilarious and unexpectedly moving comedy, Ripcord will open on Friday Feb. 20 at the Shuswap Theatre in Salmon Arm.

Written by Pulitzer prize winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, Ripcord is set in a senior living facility and follows a battle of wills between two very different women who become roommates.

Abby, a fiercely independent woman who prefers solitude, and her relentlessly cheerful new roommate Marilyn become locked into a battle of wills that quickly escalates into a series of outrageous dares.

Laura Demulder is making her directorial debut with Shuswap Theatre for the production after years of experience as a set designer and producer.

“The cast of six actors, some who play multiple roles, has brought such life, humour and humanity to their roles,” Demulder said.

“Behind the scenes, our technicians and designers have worked with incredible creativity and care, building a world that supports both the wild theatrical moments that occur in the play, as well as the quiet, tender ones. I couldn’t be prouder and more honoured to work with these artists.”

Ripcord will run until March 8 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online or in person at Choose Refill located at 304-251 Trans-Canada Hwy.

To learn more about Ripcord or Shuswap Theatre, visit the theatre company's website.