Salmon Arm Mounties warn tradespeople to take tools home after $20K theft
No leads on $20K tool theft
Local construction companies are being warned by police to ensure tools are secured overnight or brought home after a break-in at a Salmon Arm work site led to the theft of tools worth $20,000.
Mounties said on Jan. 28, a man reported an overnight break-in at a residential construction site in Salmon Arm, estimated that thousands of dollars' worth of tools had been taken.
“This is a reminder to all local construction businesses that if you cannot secure your tools inside overnight, they should be packed up and removed from site,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.
Hodges said when police attended the construction site, it appeared the tools had been taken through an unfinished window opening. Although some tools were recovered in a bush near the construction site, Hodges said police didn't have many leads to go on to recover the other stolen tools.
“There were no witnesses, no suspects, no video surveillance in the area and no suitable surfaces for forensics,” Hodges said.
Officers checked some known locations to try and locate the stolen tools but were ultimately unsuccessful.
More Salmon Arm News
- Fundraising for victimsTumbler Ridge - 7:55 pm
- Poll: Canada Post loanPoll - 7:30 pm
- Coldstream ratifies planVernon - 7:00 pm
- No leads on $20K tool theftSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- BC Games needs volunteersKelowna - 7:00 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Andean Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library