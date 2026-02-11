Regional district says rebates available for Shuswap residents maintaining septic systems
Rebates for septic upgrades
Shuswap residents maintaining their septic systems could save up to 75 per cent thanks to a new rebate program administered by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.
The CSRD said applications area now open for the 2026 SepticSmart Rebate Program.
Under this program, the regional district offers rebates of up to 75 per cent of eligible expenses for specific septic services in order to help residents undertake necessary septic system maintenance.
“The CSRD SepticSmart Rebate program was a huge success, and we are excited to roll out the program again in 2026,” said Ben Van Nostrand, general manager of environmental and utility services.
“We hope this rebate program will help people save a little money and keep their systems functioning properly and safely.”
The regional district advised residents to submit applications quickly. In 2025, the program reached capacity in some electoral areas within 24 hours.
Applications can be found online on the CSRD’s SepticSmart rebate webpage.
The program is open to residents in electoral areas C, E, G and portions of area F, including Seymour Arm.
Maintenance activities covered by the program include riser installation, distribution box installation or replacement, system inspections and effluent filter installation. Regular septic pump-outs are not included in the rebate program.
Only work completed by registered onsite wastewater practitioners is eligible for rebates.
More Salmon Arm News
- Nearly 1,500 in the darkKamloops - 3:23 pm
- Vote set on Canada tariffsCanada/U.S. - 3:03 pm
- Rebates for septic upgradesShuswap - 3:00 pm
- Manatee pulled from drainFlorida - 2:53 pm
- Helping kids after shootingsKelowna - 2:46 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$64,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Andean Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library