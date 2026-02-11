Salmon Arm News

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society hosting book sale to fundraise for upcoming move

Photo: Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society LASS Executive Director, Thomas Briginshaw and Assistant Literacy Outreach Coordinator Sierre Allison at 40 Lakeshore Drive Salmon Arm, where the organization will be relocating in late February.

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society has announced a pop-up book sale to fundraise for its upcoming move to a new location on Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm.

In a statement, LASS said renovation plans for the Salmar Classic Theatre, which housed its former office, motivated the society to move to a new location.

“LASS will soon be settling into a new space at 40 Lakeshore Dr., where we look forward to continuing to support literacy and learning throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap,” reads the statement.

“Our programs remain at the heart of what we do, and we’re excited to continue offering literacy support for children, adults, and families.”

LASS said it is hosting a pop-up fundraiser book sale on Feb. 13 and 14 to help support the move.

The book sale will be held in the lobby of the Salmar Classic Theatre at 360 Alexander St. from 12 to 4 p.m.

Feb. 14 is international book gifting day as well as Valentine’s Day, and LASS said it encourages Shuswap residents to browse its selection of hundreds of gently used books to support local literacy.

Books will be available for a minimum $2 donation per item, with all proceeds going towards the move.

Programs offered by LASS include a one-to-one children’s literacy program, after school reading programs, reading workshops, tech tutors digital assistance, Unplug and Play Family Literacy week and the society's annual spelling bee.

For more information about LASS and its programs and events, visit the society's website.