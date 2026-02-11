Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm real estate agent discovers seller's body while showing property, police say

Body found during showing

A routine house showing in Salmon Arm turned grim last month when a real estate agent and client found the homeowner dead inside, police say.

According to Salmon Arm Mounties, officers were called to a home at about 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 23 by the agent, who told police they used a key to enter when there was no answer at the door.

When the agent and the client entered a bedroom, they saw a man they believed to be asleep and quickly left the home.

“The realtor entered the home again to wake the property owner and found they were not asleep but deceased,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“There were no signs of violence and nothing suspicious.”

Hodges said police believe the property owner died of natural causes and the matter has been referred to the BC Coroners Service.