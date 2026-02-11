Salmon Arm News

Revelstoke RCMP discover drugs, cash, counterfeit bills and stolen guns while evicting squatters

Photo: Castanet Revelstoke RCMP said they were responding to a complaint about squatters when they discovered a cache of illegal drugs, cash, counterfeit bills and stolen property.

Mounties say an operation to remove squatters from a house in Revelstoke resulted in the discovery of a large amount of illicit drugs, cash, counterfeit bills and stolen property, including firearms.

Police said they received a report of people squatting in a house in the 300-block of Humbert Street in Revelstoke on Feb. 6.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Dodds said police arrested three people for squatting in the house and returned to the residence later that day with a search warrant.

“During the search, investigators seized suspected illicit drugs, cash, stolen property including firearms, ammunition, tools and a newer model Polaris UTV,” Dodds said.

He said a large amount of counterfeit money was also seized during the investigation.

The three suspects were later released with conditions barring them from returning to the house they were arrested at. They have a court date in May to speak to the allegations.

Dodds said police will be recommending multiple criminal charges as a result of the investigation.

Police said they were able to trace the stolen items back to a break and enter at a Revelstoke home in the fall of 2025.

“The victims of that crime will be thrilled to eventually receive their valuable possessions back,” Dodds said.

“It is very rewarding for police officers to locate stolen property and return it to the rightful owner.”

Revelstoke RCMP are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call the detachment at 250-837-5255.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or online at bccrimestoppers.com.