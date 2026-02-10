Salmon Arm News

Three Secwépemc bands urge cancellation of OneBC town hall set for Tuesday night in Sorrento

Bands oppose Brodie talk

Photo: @Dallas_Brodie / X OneBC leader Dallas Brodie in front of a sign on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

Three Secwépemc First Nations are raising alarm over OneBC MLA Dallas Brodie’s planned town hall in Sorrento on Tuesday night, calling her record on residential schools "harmful and dismissive."

Adams Lake, Nesknolith and Skwlax te Secwepemc issued a joint statement Tuesday formally expressing “deep concern and dissatisfaction” over the decision to host Brodie in Sorrento, which they noted is in Secwépemc territory.

“Ms. Brodie has repeatedly engaged in rhetoric that minimizes, denies, or distorts the truth of Residential Schools and has used language that is harmful and dismissive toward Indigenous Peoples,” reads the statement.

“These positions are not matters of abstract political debate; they directly undermine the lived experiences of Survivors, their families, and our Nations, and they perpetuate ongoing harm.”

The Sorrento Memorial Hall has been booked by Brodie to host a OneBC town hall, which appears set to go ahead despite calls for the cancellation of the event from some residents.

Last September, Brodie was forced to change the venue for a planned OneBC town hall in Penticton after two venues refused to host the event.

Brodie is a founding member of the OneBC party, which she started in March of last year after being removed from the B.C. Conservative caucus for comments she made about residential schools.

'Undermines relationships'

In the statement, the bands said they do not support the platforming of messaging that denies well-documented historical truths and that hosting events like this runs counter to the principles of “truth, reconciliation, and respectful coexistence.”

“While we respect the right to freedom of expression, that right does not exist in a vacuum,” reads the statement.

“Hosting speakers whose public record includes residential school denialism and harmful anti-Indigenous commentary has real impacts on Indigenous community members and undermines relationships between Nations and neighbouring municipalities.”

The statement finished by calling on event organizers and community leaders to “reflect carefully on the implications of these choices.”

The statement is signed by Chief Lynn Kenoras-Duck Chief of the Adams Lake Indian Band, Chief Irvin Wai of Neskonlith and Chief Dianne Francois of Skwlax te Secwepemc.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District released a statement yesterday distancing itself from the event. It stressed the venue is booked by two local non-profit societies and that the regional district is not in control of booking decisions.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sorrento Memorial Hall.