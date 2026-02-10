Salmon Arm News

Ministry of Environment claims Spa Hills composting facility refused entry to inspection officers

Compost penalties incoming

Photo: Ministry of the Environment and Parks Photo of an unlined leachate collection ditch at the Spa Hills composting facility

A Shuswap composting facility could be facing administrative penalties after the Ministry of the Environment paid a visit late last year — an inspection which the facility's owner allegedly tried to stop.

On Jan. 28, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issued an administrative penalty referral to the Spa Hills Compost facility located in Yankee Flats. The decision was in response to an on-site inspection which occurred on Nov. 26, 2025.

Yankee Flats residents living near the compost facility have complained about excessive foul odours and other problems going back to 2023.

The ministry report said environmental protection officers Conner Fraleigh and Rebecca Benham arrived at Spa Hills Farm in Yankee Flats to perform an on-site inspection, but they were initially refused access by owner Josh Mitchell.

According to the report, Mitchell allegedly said he "felt threatened by Benham’s presence” and after “verbal discussions began to escalate” between both parties, a conservation officer had to be called in to “keep the peace.”

Once the conservation officer arrived on site, the environmental protection officers were allowed to conduct their on-site inspection.

However, in his report, Fraleigh said this initial refusal to allow officers access constituted obstruction of a ministry official, which can result in a fine of up to $200,000.

Ministry says Spa Hills lied

The inspection was conducted as a follow up to a visit on July 16, 2025, which found the facility out of compliance in several areas. Environmental protection officers were also responding to a new complaint.

“On Nov. 25, 2025, a complaint was submitted to the ministry which alleged that on Nov. 25, 2025, waste material from a trucking company's truck washing facility catch basin was being mixed into the large pile of finished compost at the north end of the property,” said Fraleigh in the report.

The complainant also sent the ministry pictures and videos of the suspected waste material being deposited and mixed into the compost pile.

He said when the ministry questioned Mitchell about the complaint, he told them the material deposited into the finished compost was clean soil sourced from their property and deposited by one of their trailers.

Spa Hills said the clean soil was added to the compost to aid in screening of the material.

However in his report, Fraleigh said the ministry was given the name of the trucking company, Agri-Trans Services, which was visible on the side of the trailer in the pictures and videos included.

The ministry was able to speak to staff at Agri-Trans who confirmed they have an agreement in place with Spa Hills to take the waste material from their truck washing facility catch basin. They also confirmed a load of the waste material was delivered on Nov. 25, 2026.

“The statement provided by Spa Hills contradicts the information that was provided by Agri-Trans and the photographic and video evidence submitted by the complainant,” Fraleigh said.

Leachate discharged into environment

During the inspection, Fraleigh and Benham said they found the facility to be out of compliance in nine areas.

This includes the release of air contaminants as a result of compost fires which were documented to have occurred at least six times over the summer months.

Mitchell allegedly told ministry staff once they had become aware of the fires, they acted quickly to get them under control and extinguished.

The report also found the facility to be out of compliance for discharging effluent into the environment by storing compost materials on a permeable surface and allowing leachate to be collected in an unlined ditch before it travels down to a lined collection pond.

Leachate is a term used to describe the water traveling through composting material that can pick up harmful bacteria or pollutants.

The report also included the results of testing of a sample of the leachate from the unlined ditch, which showed the liquid was high in fecal coliforms, e.coli bacteria, ammonia, and chloride.

Mitchell allegedly told the ministry staff he was unwilling to install an impermeable liner in the ditch since Spa Hills rezoning application was denied by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

He also allegedly told the ministry staff he would install a liner should the CSRD allow them to proceed with rezoning.

Fraleigh noted in the report the lack of rezoning “does not nullify the requirements” to prevent leachate from being discharged into the environment.

He said Spa Hills has been warned for being non-compliant for the discharging of leachate on three prior occasions, and that they have been out of compliance on this issue since Jan. 2, 2024.

Fraleigh’s report assessed Spa Hills as a Category D out-of-compliance facility, which is defined on the ministry’s website as a facility with “no sign of future and ongoing compliance.”

Maximum administrative penalties for non-compliance with environmental regulations range from $2,000 to $75,000.

In October of 2025, the CSRD announced it had taken legal action against Spa Hills over an ongoing failure to comply with its bylaws.

According to local zoning, the facility is only allowed to use 500 square metres of its property for composting and curing operations. However, when filing a rezoning application in April 2025, the facility admitted it were using more than 20,000 square metres for composting and curing operations.

The application was rejected by the CSRD due ongoing complaints from Yankee Flats residents in the area.