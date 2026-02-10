Salmon Arm News

Vernon's best known jazz vocalist Karen Wiseman is coming to Salmon Arm with her quintet on Feb. 12

Jazz vocalist comes to town

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club The Karen Wiseman Quintet will perform in Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

Vernon’s acclaimed jazz vocalist Karen Wiseman will be coming to the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm on Thursday, Feb. 12, at the invitation of The Salmon Arm Jazz Club — and this time she's bringing her band.

Wiseman is renowned for her rich tonal variations and expressive phrasing. As a lifelong performer, Wiseman began her singing career singing in church choirs and performing in musical theatre before she moved to Vernon nearly 20 years ago.

Since transitioning into jazz, she has become a cornerstone of the regional jazz scene, frequently performing at sold out shows for the Vernon Jazz Club where she also serves as a volunteer board member.

Wiseman blends a repertoire that includes swing classics, soulful ballads, latin jazz and even reimagined Broadway and pop music songs.

Over her career, Wiseman has collaborated with some of Canada’s top jazz artists including Sean Bray, Bill Coon, Mike Rud and Michel Creber.

For this performance she will be joined by her live band which includes Neville Bowman on piano, Loni Moger on guitar, Scotty Gamble on drums and Stefan Bienz on bass.

Don’t miss the Karen Wiseman Quintet live at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Feb. 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Admission is by donation and coffee, tea and treats are also available by donation.