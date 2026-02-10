Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm mayor disbands group working on plans to replace demolished Memorial Arena

No new recreation facility

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says he will run for re-election in 2026

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says “the time isn’t right" to build a new indoor recreational facility, disbanding a discussion group focused on replacing the demolished SASCU Memorial Indoor Sports Complex.

The City of Salmon Arm released a statement on Monday to update residents on discussions about replacing the Memorial Arena following a town hall meeting in June 2024.

At this meeting, residents and community organizations expressed interest in working towards the construction of a new indoor recreational facility following the arena demolition.

In the statement, Harrison said “significant work” was undertaken by a discussion group with a focus on the possibility of a public-private partnership for the project.

“Much has changed over the past two years and we have decided to pause these discussions,” Harrison said.

The mayor said this was due to factors like rising construction costs, the limited availability of private and government funding sources and the completion of the new fully-lit synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park.

“The time isn’t right to build a new indoor recreational facility,” Harrison said. “The economic uncertainty that many are experiencing requires local governments to spend prudently and focus on core infrastructure needs.”

Harrison pledged to “draw on the valuable work” done by the discussion group for future facility planning, which he said would take place when “conditions improve.”

He thanked the members of the discussion group for their time and commitment to improving recreation options in Salmon Arm.