CSRD distances itself from OneBC event planned at Sorrento hall amid calls for cancellation

OneBC heading to Sorrento

Photo: Castanet Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and leader of the OneBC Party, at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

A controversial political meeting at the Sorrento Memorial Hall seems set to go ahead Tuesday night despite calls for its cancellation.

Dallas Brodie, Independent MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, will be travelling to Sorrento to host a OneBC town hall event at the Sorrento Memorial Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Brodie is a founding member of the OneBC party, which she started in March of last year after being kicked out of the B.C. Conservative caucus for comments she made about residential schools.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District published a statement Monday, saying it is not responsible for booking events at community halls following complaints from residents over the planned OneBC event.

In a social media post, the CSRD said it is “aware of controversy” surrounding the event, and acknowledged it does provide funding to two non-profit societies which operate the hall.

“As the CSRD does not operate the hall, it is not our role or responsibility to manage the day-to-day business of the facility, including booking approvals,” reads the post.

The funding agreement was part of a referendum held by the CSRD in September 2025. Voters in Sorrento, Blind Bay and Notch Hill agreed to pay an additional tax to support local community halls.

The announcement of the OneBC Town Hall has resulted in social media users calling for the cancellation of the event, and others announcing plans to protest.

The OneBC group has travelled for events across the province, being consistently met with large groups of protesters. The group was escorted off the UBC campus last month with the university citing safety risks. Two people were arrested after a scuffle as OneBC and protesters clashed at the University of Victoria in December.

OneBC and its supporters rallied in a cul-de-sac in Kamloops following three venue cancellations.

After being expelled from the BC Conservative Party, Brodie founded the OneBC Party with Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong in June 2025.

Brodie served as interim leader before she was ousted by Armstrong and the board of directors in December. Armstrong then left the party, causing OneBC to lose official party status. Brodie was reinstated as leader and is the only remaining elected member.