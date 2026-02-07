Salmon Arm News

Fundraiser aims to send Salmon Arm Secondary curling team to Chilliwack for championships

Support high school curling

Photo: Scott Hutchison Salmon Arm Secondary girls curling team is fundraising for a trip to the provincial championships later this month.

An online auction is being held to raise money for a Salmon Arm high school girls curling team preparing to head to provincials later this month.

The auction is being held on Facebook to help fundraise for the Salmon Arm Secondary school girls curling team. The young athletes will be travelling to Chilliwack for the BC School Sports Curling Provincial Championships later this month.

Six items are up for auction, including a gift certificate valued at $200 for a cut and colour from Q Hair Studio, wiper blades and a windshield treatment from Solstice Autoglass, and more.

The auction is set to run until the weekend of Feb. 14. Participants are advised all items must be picked up in person.

The SAS girls curling team picked up a third place finish at the Thompson-Okanagan high school regional championships last month to qualify for provincials.

The BC School Sports Curling Provincial Championships will be held in Chilliwack from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21.