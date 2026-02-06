Salmon Arm News

Tickets on sale for Shuswap Trail Alliance's Spring Celebration, featuring live music from Skinny Leonard

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance Attendees enjoying Shuswap Trail Alliance's Spring Celebration in past years.

People are invited to join Shuswap trail builders and celebrate the sixth annual BC Trails Day with live music outdoors.

Tickets are on sale for for Shuswap Trail Alliance’s Spring Celebration, which is taking place on June 6. The event will feature live music from Skinny Leonard.

In a post in the STA newsletter, the group said this event is an opportunity to “celebrate the trails with the people who make them possible.”

Headlining band Skinny Leonard is a group of music industry veterans with more than 150 years of music experience between them, bringing 70s classic rock grooves to the stage.

Opening for them will be Shuswap folk duo A Million Dollars in Pennies. This group blends traditional acoustic folk music with modern elements of country, rock and roots.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a chair and a reusable water bottle to the event. Attendees of legal drinking age can enjoy the beverage garden with cold drinks from Barley Station, Shuswap Cider Co., and Sunnybrae Winery.

A variety of food trucks will be on site to keep attendees fuelled during the celebration.

Early bird tickets are priced at $30, and are on sale until March 31. Ticket prices will increase to $35 on April 1. Youth tickets for ages 13 to 18 are $10, and kids 12 and under get in for free.