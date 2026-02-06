Salmon Arm News

District of Sicamous to hold public engagement session on M.J. Finlayson Centennial Park master plan

Help shape park's future

Photo: District of Sicamous Sicamous is looking for residents to share their ideas for the future of M.J. Finlayson Centennial Park.

Sicamous residents are being invited to help shape the future of M.J. Finlayson Centennial Park.

In a post on its website, the District of Sicamous said it is working on the creation of a master plan for the park and is hoping the public will weigh in.

“This plan will guide decision-making for the next decade, ensuring the park remains a vibrant, safe and inclusive space for recreation and community gatherings,” reads the post.

“The goal of the plan is to protect, maintain and enhance existing facilities while planning for future activities that support all-season use and improved accessibility for everyone.”

The district said it will be hosting a public engagement session at the Sicamous Health Centre on Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., allowing residents to share feedback and their ideas for the park.

An online survey has launched so residents unable to take part in the public engagement session can share their thoughts on the future of the park.