Salmon Arm's Madeline Wilkie to represent Canada at Junior World Cross Country Ski Championships in Norway

Local skier is world class

Photo: Nordiq Canada Facebook page Madeline Wilkie will represent Team Canada at the Junior World Cross Country Ski Championships in Norway next month.

Salmon Arm’s own Madeleine Wilkie has been selected to represent Team Canada at the Junior World Cross Country Ski Championships.

In March, Wilkie will be travelling to Lillehammer, Norway, as part of Team Canada's Junior Women’s team, alongside Ruby Serrouya from the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Team and Eula Palmer-Bird of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Vernon.

Earlier this month, Wilkie raced with the Larch Hills Ski Team at the World Junior Trials in Canmore, Alta. She took home a third place finish in skate sprint, third in the 20 kilometre skate mass start event and secured a fourth place finish in the 10 kilometre classic.

“Madeleine is 18 years old and one of the youngest athletes on the team going to Norway to represent Team Canada, " said Glenn Bond, head coach of the Larch Hills Ski Team.

Bond praised Wilkie’s efforts at the World Junior Trials and her “outstanding results.”

Wilkie's sister is Paralympian Natalie Wilkie, who has won seven Paralympic medals in Nordic skiing and was recently selected to represent Canada at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Italy in March.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation Nordic Junior World Ski Championship will take place in Lillehammer from March 2 to 8, with teams competing in skate sprint, 20 kilometre mass start, 10 kilometre classic interval and a 4 by 5 kilometre relay.