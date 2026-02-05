Salmon Arm News
Motorists warned of zero visibility from heavy fog on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke
Thick fog blankets highway
Photo: DriveBC
Highway cam on Hwy 1 at Rogers Pass looking east at around 9:05 a.m. this morning.
Motorists travelling between Sicamous and Revelstoke are being warned of heavy fog through the Trans-Canada Highway corridor.
A yellow weather advisory for fog has been issued between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass because there is the possibility of zero visibility.
The fog is expected to lift in the early afternoon, but it could return in the evening.
