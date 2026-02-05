283829
281456
Salmon Arm News  

Vehicle incident closes Highway 97B north of Enderby

Crash closes Hwy 97B

Josh Dawson - Feb 4, 2026 / 10:00 pm | Story: 597885

A vehicle incident north of Enderby has closed Highway 97A in both directions late Wednesday night.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed for about 1.2 kilometres between Springbend Road and Highway 97B several kilometres north of Enderby.

DriveBC is reporting power lines are down and an assessment is underway.

A detour is available by taking Highway 97B and Highway 1.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

281819