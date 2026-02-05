Salmon Arm News
Vehicle incident closes Highway 97B north of Enderby
Crash closes Hwy 97B
Photo: DriveBC
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97B in both directions north of Enderby.
A vehicle incident north of Enderby has closed Highway 97A in both directions late Wednesday night.
According to DriveBC, the highway is closed for about 1.2 kilometres between Springbend Road and Highway 97B several kilometres north of Enderby.
DriveBC is reporting power lines are down and an assessment is underway.
A detour is available by taking Highway 97B and Highway 1.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Crash closes Hwy 97BEnderby - 10:00 pm
- Royals outgun Blazers 4-1WHL - 9:48 pm
- No more warrantless arrestsOregon - 8:13 pm
- 'Inequalities persist': CarneyBusiness - 8:12 pm
- Tourism CEO to step downKelowna - 8:00 pm
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Noosa Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net