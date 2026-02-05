Salmon Arm News

Vehicle incident closes Highway 97B north of Enderby

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97B in both directions north of Enderby.

A vehicle incident north of Enderby has closed Highway 97A in both directions late Wednesday night.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed for about 1.2 kilometres between Springbend Road and Highway 97B several kilometres north of Enderby.

DriveBC is reporting power lines are down and an assessment is underway.

A detour is available by taking Highway 97B and Highway 1.