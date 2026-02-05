Salmon Arm News

Arrest made after suspect seen cutting security camera wires at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds

Security camera wires cut

Photo: File photo An RCMP patch.

Mounties say a 31-year-old man was arrested after surveillance footage showed a suspect cutting the wiring of a security camera at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said on Jan. 13 at about 9 a.m., police received a report from staff at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds that an unknown man had been cutting security camera wiring on an outbuilding.

Staff were able to provide police with surveillance footage from about 2:15 a.m., which captured the incident.

Hodges said police were able to identify a suspect from the footage and a 31-year-old man was arrested for mischief later that day.

The man was released on conditions with a future court date to speak to the allegations.