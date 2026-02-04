Salmon Arm News
Sicamous residents invited to help shape local recreation options through survey
Have your say on recreation
Photo: Luc Rempel
Exterior of the Sicamous district office
Sicamous residents are being asked to give their input on local recreation options by filling out a short survey.
In a post on its website, the District of Sicamous said it is inviting residents to “help shape the future of recreation.”
The district said the. survey should take between five to 10 minutes to complete.
“We're inviting residents to complete a short survey to share feedback on current recreation offerings and dream up new ideas for the future,” reads the post.
“The District of Sicamous is committed to providing meaningful programs that reflect the interests and priorities of our community.”
The survey will be available until Feb. 17. Anyone who fills it out can include their email address for a chance to win Sicamous-branded swag.
