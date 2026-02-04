Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm woman currently in first place in Maxim magazine contest hopes to donate $10k to breast cancer research

Leading Maxim contest

Photo: Jessi Day Jessi Day is currently in first place in the 2026 Maxim Cover Girl contest.

A Salmon Arm woman currently in first place in a Maxim magazine cover girl contest says she hopes to raise money for cancer research through her participation.

Jessi Day is, at the time of writing, in first place in the first round of the 2026 Maxim magazine cover girl contest.

The winner of the contest will get to be on the front page of the magazine, and will also win a trip to Italy and a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Day said if she wins the contest, she plans to donate the money to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and will match the donation with $5,000 of her own money to honour the memory of her grandpa.

She said he had put the B.C. Children’s Hospital donation into his will, and it was “really important to him.”

“My grandfather donated $10,000 to the Children's Hospital, so I really wanted to kind of follow in his footsteps and make an impact on the community as well,” she said.

As for the cause, Day said breast cancer has affected several people in her family and through genetic testing she has found she is at a higher risk to develop breast cancer as well.

Day said she entered the Maxim contest originally to prove to herself that she could do it.

“This was a really big step for me to step outside of my comfort zone and prove that anybody can do this, because beauty is subjective,” she said.

“I really wanted to challenge traditional beauty standards. I have psoriasis, I have sleep apnea, I'm neurodivergent, I have ADHD and I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do this.”

“To be honest, I can't believe I made it this far,” she added.

Anyone who wants to support Day in her mission to become a Maxim cover girl can vote online once a day.