Alert passerby helps Salmon Arm Mounties track down suspect in stolen truck probe

A Good Samaritan helping a stranded motorist near Salmon Arm tipped off police after noticing the pickup’s dashboard had been torn apart, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Salmon Arm Mounties said they were called on Jan. 8 for a report of a suspicious man on Foothills Road asking for help with a white GMC pickup.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the complainant gave the man a ride to a local department store and then called police to report the pickup truck’s dashboard was "ripped apart."

“Police located the truck which had a mismatched plate, altered VIN and had been spray painted,” he said.

The suspect was soon located by police and arrested for possession of property obtained by crime. He was later released with a future court date.

Hodges said police were able to find the correct VIN for the pickup truck and confirm it was reported stolen last year.