About 10,000 invasive goldfish were removed from White Lake as efforts step up to restore native trout populations

Photo: Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club A bucket of invasive goldfish removed during electro shocking efforts on White Lake in 2021

Roughly 10,000 invasive goldfish were removed from White Lake last month, a haul the local residents association says shows just how severe the problem has become.

In a social media post last week the WLRA thanked the Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club for funding an electrofishing process to help remove goldfish from the lake.

“On Dec. 15, 2025, 10,000 goldfish were removed from one area on the shoreline of White Lake,” reads the post.

“Goldfish are a huge problem as they propagate exponentially and thrive vigorously relative to other fish.”

The invasive goldfish outcompete native fish species targeting the same aquatic food sources and can spawn up to three times a year.

SAFGC has funded efforts to remove invasive goldfish from White Lake for several years as they work to rebuild the population of native trout species in the lake.

Tisdale Environmental Consulting carried out the electro shocking work which targets female goldfish in an attempt to disrupt their spawning process and reduce their reproduction rates.

In the post WLRA said Tisdale “have never seen such a concentration of goldfish,” and plans are being made to step up their efforts to remove the invasive species.

The WLRA also thanked everyone who helped carry out the work including Gary Winram, Terry Winram, Julian Kuna, Gene Tisdale, Steve Leadbeater, and Rick Patrick.

Residents living along the White Lake shoreline are asked to check periodically for goldfish along the shoreline and if spotted to contact Terry Winram immediately by emailing [email protected].