Salmon Arm News

Chase community composting pilot project formally approved by village council

Council approves compost

Photo: Luc Rempel Chase council voted to approve a new community compost pilot project to be run by the TNRD and Chase and Area Family Services.

Chase residents can expect to see two new community composting bins in Wilson Park after council formally approved a proposal which would see Chase as the first TNRD area to be part of a compost pilot project.

Village council received a presentation about the project from representatives of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at a meeting on Jan. 13. Then, on Jan. 27, council gave the project its vote of approval to move forward.

The project would see the TNRD install two three-section compost bins in Wilson Park for the use of about 20 households selected to take part in the project.

Chase and Area Family Services will also be involved in the project. The group will select someone for a community champion role, a person who will be responsible for the physical labour involved in rotating the compost through the three sections as required.

The TNRD will be providing $7,000 in funding which will be used to compensate the community champion.

The regional district will also pay for the installation of the bins and provide any necessary tools and materials required for the project.

It will not cost the village anything to be a part of the project, but they will be responsible for any decommissioning costs necessary upon the completion of the one year pilot project.

Coun. Dan Stevenson said he was in favour of the project after last week’s “great presentation.”

“They addressed mice and rats and all those types of things,” he said. “So any concerns that I originally had at the beginning of the presentation were answered.”

Other councillors were also supportive.

“The presentation was excellent,” said Coun. Jane Herman. “And it is a pilot project, so it gives us a chance to see how it goes, and we can go from there.”

She added she hopes the project will encourage others in the community to give composting a try around their own properties.

Council voted unanimously in favour of approving the project, which is expected to start in the spring.