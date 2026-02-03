Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm Mounties say police on patrol arrested two suspects after interrupting break-in
Two arrested after break-in
Photo: Castanet File Photo
The top lights of an RCMP cruiser
Salmon Arm Mounties say two suspects were arrested after police officers on patrol spotted a downtown commercial building door sitting ajar.
According to RCMP, on Jan. 7 at about midnight, officers patrolling Hudson Avenue noticed the rear door of a building was open.
“Police entered the building and located a known 43-year-old male and 31-year-old female inside,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
“There was damage to the door, and the interior had garbage strewn all over.”
He said the two suspects were arrested for break and enter, and later released with conditions and a future court date to speak to the allegation.
Police said a property representative was also notified about the incident.
