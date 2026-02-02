Man re-arrested by Salmon Arm Mounties after local business finds glass door smashed
Smashed door leads to arrest
Salmon Arm RCMP say a man already in custody was re-arrested after police were shown surveillance footage of a rock being hurled through the front door of a local business.
Police said on Jan. 18 at about 7 a.m., a woman reported that someone had smashed the glass door of a local business with a large rock.
“The complainant was able to provide police video surveillance which showed a known unsheltered 61-year-old man throwing an object at the building the previous night,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
He said the suspect was already in custody for a different matter, and was re-arrested after police reviewed the surveillance footage.
The 61-year-old man was later released on conditions with a future court date to speak to the allegation.
