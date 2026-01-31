Salmon Arm News

Interior Health agrees to support Salmon Arm mayor's push for speed reduction on Highway 97B

Mayor wants lower speeds

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall exterior

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says he would appreciate the support of Interior Health while pushing the Ministry of Transportation and Transit for a speed reduction on Highway 97B through the city.

At the Jan. 26 Salmon Arm city council meeting, representatives from Interior Health gave a presentation on road safety with a focus on the Vision Zero program.

Following the presentation, the mayor asked Interior Health representatives if they could support lowering the speed limit on Highway 97B.

“Our most dangerous roads in our city, unfortunately, are not city roads,” Harrison said. “We have a particular intersection at 10th [Avenue] and [Highway] 97B that is dangerous, and we're trying to have the province consider lowering the speed limit from there until the intersection of Highway 1.”

He asked whether the health authority would be able to support the city’s push to decrease the speed limit from 90 kilometres per hour to 70 kilometres per hour.

“[It] would make that highway a lot safer,” he added.

Shianne Baines, injury prevention lead at Interior Health, said they could “definitely support advocacy efforts.”

“Many communities in the Interior have issues with the ministry’s highways going through their towns, and so we do our best to advocate on behalf of communities,” she said.

“We can help you gather as much data as we can, and we can help you put together letters and all of that, and that's kind of our role in that piece.”

Baines' presentation to council focused on the importance of preventing transport-related injuries, which she said were the second most likely cause for hospitalization for injuries among most age categories.

“In 2019, this cost Interior Health over $8 million for hospitalizations, so definitely a big burden on our health care system,” she said.

“Over the past two decades, we've been doing a better job at protecting people in vehicles. ...We need to start focusing more on active road users.”

Speed limits targeted

She said the Vision Zero program is focused on eliminating serious injuries or deaths on the road.

“It's not necessarily about preventing every single crash from happening, but we want to prevent those crashes that lead to serious injuries and deaths,” Baines said.

“Speed is the number one determinant of crash severity. …Their risk of death is really determined by the speed that they were going or the speed that somebody hit them at.”

She said studies have shown the chance of serious injury or death at 30 kilometres per hour is less than half the risk of 40 kilometres per hour, and a third of the risk of a collision involving speeds of 50 kilometres per hour.

“It's quite a big difference, just between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour, and so when we think about survivable speeds and speeds for residential roads, that's why we push that 30 kilometre per hour speed limit,” Baines said.

She stressed the importance of using road design elements like narrower intersections and speed humps in order to help ensure drivers obey 30 kilometre per hour limits, and separating active transportation users from the roadway.

“We want to reduce conflicts between different kinds of road users, whether it's people in our cars, our cyclists and our pedestrians, and reducing conflicts means less chance of crashes,” she said.

“Examples of this are leading pedestrian intervals, where all the lights turn red [and] give the pedestrians a little bit of a start, bike lanes or multi-use paths, pseudo walking paths.”

She said the Vision Zero grant program offers municipalities up to $20,000 in grant funding for projects that help improve road safety.

The City of Salmon Arm has recently submitted its second application to the Vision Zero grant program in order to fund changes to the crosswalk in front of Salmon Arm Secondary School.