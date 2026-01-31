Salmon Arm News

Chase Mounties looking to identify suspect after two suspicious fires at one address

Police seek arson suspect

Photo: Chase RCMP Photo taken from surveillance footage of someone Chase RCMP believes is involved in two arson attempts.

Chase Mounties have released a surveillance photo of a suspect in connection with two suspicious fires that happened at the same residence, asking the public for help to identify the individual.

According to police, Chase RCMP officers and the Chase Fire Department started an arson investigation on Nov. 26, 2025, after they responded to a suspicious fire at a residence in the 500 block of First Avenue.

Occupants of the house were able to extinguish the fire and the structure was saved from significant damage.

Chase RCMP said officers responded to a second suspicious fire at the same residence at about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.

“The Chase Fire Department contained and extinguished the fire. However, the residence sustained extensive damage and was deemed structurally compromised and no longer habitable,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

She said about nine cats and one dog were rescued from the home. The human occupants and the animals received emergency assistance through the Emergency Support Services Program and the Canadian Red Cross.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, Chase RCMP have obtained a photograph of an individual of interest in the area of Pine Street and Shuswap Avenue at 1:30 a.m., shortly before the initial fire on Nov. 26,” Van Wilgenburg said.

The individual is described as wearing a pair of black Adidas running shoes with white stripes, a camouflage hooded jacket and carrying a yellow gas can.

Police are asking anyone who is able to identify the suspect or who may have seen him in the area at the time of the incident to contact Chase RCMP by calling the detachment at 250-679-3221.