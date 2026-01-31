Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm-based para nordic skier heading to Italy for third Paralympic Games

Photo: Canadian Paralympic Commitee Canada para nordic ski team members right to left: Collin Cameron, Natalie Wilkie, Brittany Hudak, and Mark Arendz.

A Salmon Arm nordic skier has been named to the Canadian Paralympic team and is preparing to compete in Italy for her third Paralympic Games.

Salmon Arm’s own Natalie Wilkie has won seven medals over her last two Paralympic Games, making her one of the world’s most successful para nordic skiing athletes.

She was named co-captain of the Canadian para nordic skiing team, alongside Collin Cameron, Brittany Hudak, Derek Zaplotinsky and honorary captain Mac Marcoux.

“Congratulations to all 15 para nordic skiers heading to Milano Cortina,” said Marcoux. “Canada’s para nordic skiing team has been a world leader for many years now, and I am stoked to welcome back such incredible Paralympians like Mark, Natalie, Brittany, and Collin."

Alongside the returning athletes, Canada's para nordic team will feature eight athletes making their Paralympic Games debuts.

"The future of para nordic skiing is bright," Marcoux said. "It is going to be a very exciting Games watching this team compete.”

The 2025-2026 para nordic ski season has been great for Wilkie, with six victories on the Para biathlon world cup circuit. She earned the Crystal Globe as the overall champion in the women’s standing category for the first time in her career.

Wilkie was already a promising cross country ski athlete before she lost four fingers in a high school shop accident in 2016.

Making the transition to para nordic competition proved to be a great fit for Wilkie, and she made her Paralympics debut at the 2018 winter Paralympic Games when she was 17.

At that year's Games, she took home a gold, silver and bronze medals in women’s standing cross-country ski events.

Wilkie has won seven Paralympic medals so far with three gold medals, two silver and two bronze.