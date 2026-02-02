Salmon Arm News
Trial dates set for man charged with murder in 2024 death of Sicamous woman
Dates set for murder trial
Photo: KTW file
FILE - The jury box in Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts.
Trial dates have been set for a man charged with murder in the 2024 death of a woman inside a Sicamous home.
Jo Ann Jackson, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews were called to a home in the 1700-block of Hillier Road just before 5 a.m. on June 19, 2024.
Scott Keith McDonald, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in Hillier’s death. No details about the case have been made public.
Lawyers were in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday ironing out issues ahead of McDonald’s three-week trial, which is slated to get underway in front of a jury on Aug. 17.
Pre-trial applications are scheduled to be heard in May.
