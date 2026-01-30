District of Sicamous welcomes new executive assistant with 20 years of experience
New admin joins district
The District of Sicamous welcomed a new executive assistant to the corporate services team at the start of 2026.
In a statement on its website, the district said Alison Lemire is now working to proide administrative support to senior leadership and council.
Lemire is an experienced administrator with a background in local government and education.
According to the district, she has more than two decades of experience working with community-based organizations supporting strong leadership and effective governance.
“I love working in positions that support community,” Lemire said in a statement. “What better way to do that than working for the district.
“Over the last 10 years, I have supported various levels of organizational governance ensuring leaders are supported and equipped to excel in their roles.”
Outside of her work, Lemire said she enjoys lake life, boating and wing night at the Sicamous Legion.
The district said it's grateful to welcome Lemire to the team as a new administrative powerhouse.
