Salmon Arm RCMP search for information about theft of $5K worth of vinyl flooring
Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP
Police shared this photo of the vinyl flooring that was stolen from a construction site in Salmon Arm on Monday.
Mounties in Salmon Arm are looking for potential witnesses after thieves stole a load of vinyl flooring worth more than $5,000 from a construction site.
RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police received a report on Monday that more than a pallet of vinyl plank flooring was stolen from a construction site in the 900-block of 12th Street SE.
Investigators believe the flooring is worth more than $5,000. Hodges said police are looking for any potential witnesses or information about the whereabouts of the stolen flooring.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2026-497.
