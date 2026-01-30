Salmon Arm News

Sicamous' top cop says end of drug decriminalization won't change local police work

No changes for local police

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous RCMP detachment

The Sicamous RCMP detachment commander says the repeal of the drug decriminalization pilot in B.C. is unlikely to change the day to day operations of local police officers.

Sgt. Murray McNeil appeared at the Jan. 28 District of Sicamous committee of the whole meeting to present policing statistics and answer questions from council members.

Coun. Ian Baillie asked McNeil if his approach to policing drug possession would be changing when the drug decriminalization exemption expires at the end of the month.

“No, substance use is a health issue,” McNeil said. “They've taken away the decriminalization project, we'll call it, but it doesn't really have any any bearing on how we conduct ourselves.”

McNeil said even prior to decriminalization, “there was no appetite” for charging people for minor possession of illicit drugs.

He said police will now have the power to arrest individuals using drugs in public places, but added, “it wasn't something that was ever rampant in this town, I'm happy to say.”

Baillie called the decriminalization exemption “an insane experiment,” and said he believed this approach “allowed the addiction to continue” without getting people the help they needed.

He said he was glad police would be able to “go ahead and do what you have to do in situations, regardless of whether the court would proceed on charges.”

Local detachment fully staffed

In his report, McNeil said the last few months of 2025 was pretty similar to prior years. The department responded to 445 calls for service over the last quarter of 2025 in comparison to 450 calls over the same period in 2024.

“Looking at the statistics here for 2025 third quarter, everything's pretty much matching up fairly identically with 2024, nothing's jumping off the page,” he said. “The numbers are all quite similar.”

McNeil also provided council with an update on a pickup truck that was stolen along with a flat deck trailer from a business on Finlayson Street on Monday.

He said the vehicle was recovered in Kamloops on Tuesday morning.

“We had someone that we were looking at as a person of interest for that, and they were only in town briefly, and they have since left town, and that vehicle ended up in Kamloops,” he said. “So we shared that information with our colleagues in Kamloops.”

McNeil also told council the Sicamous RCMP detachment is fully staffed, with a corporal and four constables working alongside himself.

He noted one member is on paternity leave, but he would be transferring out in the spring and McNeil has already submitted the paperwork to request a replacement.

Mayor Colleen Anderson said she was happy to hear the detachment was running at full capacity and asked whether that would mean more of a police presence on the lake this summer.

“I hope so, if I have staff in place then I will be able to operate the boat,” McNeil said. “It would definitely be a goal.”