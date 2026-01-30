Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police say thieves appear to be targeting older pickup trucks in Shuswap

Cops warn of truck thefts

Photo: Castanet File Photo Side view of an RCMP cruiser

Mounties are warning residents to take extra precautions as they believe a car thief is targeting older model pickup trucks in the Shuswap area.

Salmon Arm RCMP said on Jan. 15 at about 8:25 a.m., a man reported his white 2006 Ford F-350 was stolen from his residence on Bolton Road at some point in the last 24 hours.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said officers confirmed all sets of keys were accounted for and no one had prior permission to use the vehicle.

There was no surveillance footage of the area available or eyewitnesses.

“Salmon Arm RCMP have seen an increase in stolen trucks and believe someone is targeting early 2000s model pickup trucks in the Shuswap area,” Hodges said.

“Some tips to prevent your vehicle from being stolen include using a steering wheel lock, tire lock, kill switch, immobilizer, and alarm system.”

He said police also recommend placing a GPS tracking device or bluetooth tracker, such as an airtag, chipolo, smart tag or tile, in a discreet location inside your vehicle, as this can potentially help police locate it if the vehicle is stolen.