BC Hydro says power will soon be restored to more than 800 near Mabel Lake
Power out near Mabel Lake
Photo: BC Hydro
Area affected by a power outage near Mabel Lake this morning
BC Hydro says residents living in the Kingfisher area near Mabel Lake will soon have their power restored as a crew is on-site working on the issue.
Approximately 834 BC Hydro customers have been without power since about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning due to a tree that fell across the wires.
A crew is on-site, and BC Hydro said they expect power to be restored by around 1 p.m.
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
