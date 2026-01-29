284381
BC Hydro says power will soon be restored to more than 800 near Mabel Lake

Luc Rempel - Jan 29, 2026 / 12:20 pm | Story: 596807

BC Hydro says residents living in the Kingfisher area near Mabel Lake will soon have their power restored as a crew is on-site working on the issue.

Approximately 834 BC Hydro customers have been without power since about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning due to a tree that fell across the wires.

A crew is on-site, and BC Hydro said they expect power to be restored by around 1 p.m.

