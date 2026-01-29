Salmon Arm News

Free diaper bazaar events coming to Sicamous, Malakwa

Free diapers for families

Photo: Pixabay.com The Shuswap Children's Association are bringing free diaper bazaars to Sicamous and Malakwa next month.

The Shuswap Children’s Association will be hosting free diaper bazaars in Sicamous and Malakwa on Feb. 20 to provide essentials to families who need some extra support.

The events were announced in a social media post by the Shuswap Children’s Association on Saturday.

Sicamous and Malakwa families are invited to come pick up diapers, baby wipes and other infant and toddler essentials free of charge.

“All items are generously donated by our community, and we will do our best to support as many families as possible with the resources available,” the post reads.

The Sicamous diaper bazaar will be held at the Eagle Valley Community Support Society at 1214 Shuswap Ave. from 10 to 11 a.m. The Malakwa diaper bazaar will be held at the Malakwa Playschool located at 4055 Malakwa Cemetery Rd. from noon until 1 p.m.

Residents who want to support the events are invited to drop off donations of diapers, baby wipes, infant formula or infant and toddler snacks at the Shuswap Children’s Association office at 551 Trans-Canada Hwy. NE in Salmon Arm.

Monetary donations can be made online through zeffy, with tax receipts available for donations of $20 or more.

To learn more about the Shuswap Children’s Association and its programs, visit its website.