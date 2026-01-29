Salmon Arm News

Sicamous council seeking to speed up foreshore lease renewal lag causing 'uncertainty'

Uncertainty over lease delay

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the District Office in Sicamous

Sicamous city council has vowed to put more pressure on the provincial government to move forward with issuing foreshore lease renewals, saying the stall in approvals has cast 'uncertainty' on waterfront businesses.

Todd Kyllo, of the Sicamous Narrows Environmental Enhancement Society, asked council's committee of the whole to reach out “maybe on a monthly basis" to the provincial Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship to make headway on these renewals.

Kyllo, who presented before the committee on Wednesday, said foreshore properties in Sicamous generate “about $180 million in tax revenue base," and millions of dollars in tourism.

Coun. Ian Baillie said he supported the society's position.

“I'm also really concerned with what [the ministry is] doing with the foreshore leases,” Baillie said. “They're throwing uncertainty into businesses that shouldn't have that uncertainty.”

Foreshore leases are issued by the province for 30-year terms, and are necessary in order to have any kind of dock or marina operate in the Sicamous channel.

Should a business fail to secure a foreshore lease renewal, they would be required to remove anything constructed below the high-water mark, such as docks or marinas, which would essentially force many channel-based businesses to close.

Kyllo said the ministry has continued to stall, and hasn't given leaseholders any real answer as to why they are not issuing renewals.

"They're not giving us any answer," he said. "They're saying that the ministry is busy with housing, but housing is the lowest it's been since 2000."

He said he knows property owners in the channel who have been waiting for an answer on a foreshore lease renewal application since 2011.

The provincial government has not made any moves to turn down foreshore lease renewals or requested the removal of any docks or marinas from businesses waiting on lease renewals. However, Kyllo said businesses waiting for renewals can face difficulties with financing or even selling a property without proof of provincial approval for any construction in the channel.

“As a landowner, we have millions of dollars of infrastructure on the channel,” he said. “It's hard to get financing and they don't seem to care.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson said district staff would be setting up a meeting with Lori Halls, deputy minister of the Ministry of Land Resource and Water Stewardship, in the next few weeks.

“We should not let this go, and we should be rallying behind those business owners on the channel,” Anderson said.

Dean Strachan, chief administrative officer, said he did not think a monthly letter to the ministry would be an effective means of communication, but he agreed a meeting would be beneficial.

“Hopefully we get that meeting sooner than later,” he said. “That's going to be helpful.”

In 2025, Sicamous brought a resolution to the Southern Interior Local Government Association convention on the issue of foreshore lease renewals which was upheld and sent on to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention.

$75K needed for hydrology study

Kyllo last attended a council meeting on behalf of SNEES in May of 2024, asking for $10,000 to help fund a study that would review previous research and pave the way for future dredging of the channel.

He said that study has since been completed.

“We finished the western water study that was gathering all the studies, putting them together and seeing what we have,” said Kyllo.

“From there, we moved on to a shoreline disposition mitigation strategy, which we've worked on and sent a copy off for review.”

He said the next step is a hydrology study, which would gather more information about water and sediment flows in the channel.

The study is expected to cost around $75,000, and Kyllo said SNEES is looking into different avenues to source funding to pay for the study.