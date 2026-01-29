City of Salmon Arm reminds dog owners about early bird pricing on licenses
Buy license early to save
The City of Salmon Arm is reminding residents to purchase a 2026 dog license for their furry friends sooner rather than later in order to save some money.
In a social media post Tuesday, the city said there are three weeks left to get the early bird discount on dog licenses.
City-issued dog licenses are required for all dogs over the age of six months that live within Salmon Arm city limits.
License fees are $17 for spayed or neutered dogs, $35 for unspayed or neutered dogs and $135 for four or more dogs. Having four or more dogs living on one property also requires special zoning.
Residents save $5 on any dog license purchased before Feb. 17.
Licenses can be purchased in person at city hall or online.
To learn more about Salmon Arm’s dog license program, visit the city's website.
