Salmon Arm News
Eagle Valley Community Support Society asking for donations after break-in at Malakwa Food Bank
Break-in at food bank
Photo: Luc Rempel
Eagle Valley Community Support Society is asking for donations after food was stolen from the Malakwa Food Bank
Eagle Valley Community Support Society is asking the community for non-perishable food donations after a recent break-in at its Malakwa Food Bank location.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the society said the food bank was the target of a break-in, and several flats of dry goods were stolen including canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese and pasta sauces.
“If you are able to help, we kindly ask that you drop off a non-perishable food item at either the Malakwa or Sicamous Food Bank, and we will ensure it reaches those who need it most,” the social media post reads.
“Our community has always shown incredible strength and compassion in difficult moments, and we are truly grateful for your continued support.”
