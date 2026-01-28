Police say drunk driver crashed vehicle into hydro pole causing Sorrento power outage
DUI for 'hammered' driver
Mounties say witnesses of a Sorrento crash said the driver of a vehicle that knocked down a hydro pole on Highway 1 appeared to be “hammered.”
Chase RCMP said officers responded to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sorrento along with the Shuswap Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
“Witnesses reported the vehicle struck and sheared off a hydro pole, and that the driver appeared to be ‘hammered,’” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson, in a statement.
“Roadside breath samples were obtained from the driver, resulting in ‘fail’ readings which confirmed that the driver was impaired by alcohol.”
She said the driver, a 71-year-old man from Sorrento, was issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.
The man suffered only minor injuries as a result of the collision. The crash caused a temporary power outage in the Sorrento area.
