Police say drunk driver crashed vehicle into hydro pole causing Sorrento power outage

DUI for 'hammered' driver

Mounties say witnesses of a Sorrento crash said the driver of a vehicle that knocked down a hydro pole on Highway 1 appeared to be “hammered.”

Chase RCMP said officers responded to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sorrento along with the Shuswap Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

“Witnesses reported the vehicle struck and sheared off a hydro pole, and that the driver appeared to be ‘hammered,’” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson, in a statement.

“Roadside breath samples were obtained from the driver, resulting in ‘fail’ readings which confirmed that the driver was impaired by alcohol.”

She said the driver, a 71-year-old man from Sorrento, was issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The man suffered only minor injuries as a result of the collision. The crash caused a temporary power outage in the Sorrento area.