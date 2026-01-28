Salmon Arm News

Judge orders euthanasia for 'dangerous dog' after at least three attacks in Silver Creek

Photo: KTW file photo A judge upheld the execution order of a dog from Silver Creek found to be involved in at least three separate attacks.

The execution of a Salmon Arm dog that attacked and bit at least three people was upheld by a judge after a hearing that concluded on Dec. 16, 2025.

The hearing was held after a Columbia Shuswap Regional District animal control officer investigated, then submitted an application to have the dog destroyed.

The dog, Luna, is a female mastiff-rottweiler cross belonging to Sandra and Colin Burger, who live in the Silver Creek Area.

In his reasoning, provincial court Judge George Leven said Luna was found to have attacked and injured people passing by the Burger family property on at least three separate occasions, two of which were severe enough that the victim required stitches.

All of the incidents took place between June and October of 2024, with two of the incidents happening within days of each other.

After the second incident, CSRD animal control officers attended the residenct to discuss complaints registered over the recent dog attacks.

Animal control officers told the court they had a discussion with Colin Burger, where he acknowledged there were gaps in his fence his dogs are able to escape from and run free in the community.

The officers said Burger, who had just been told about the second dog attack incident, did not express any concern for the well-being of a woman who had been attacked by his dog.

The victim of the third attack, Lynn Retzer, testified at the hearing.

“The big black dog …bit/grabbed my right wrist and pulled me off the bike, so now I was laying on the road [and] all I could think of was that this was it for me, and I curled up in a ball,” Retzer was quoted as saying in the judge's decision.

“Luckily a truck came around the corner at that time and scared him/them away.”

Retzer told the court she received a puncture wound on the back of her leg and four puncture wounds on her wrist, one of which required two stitches.

On Oct. 7, a public town hall meeting was held in Silver Creek to discuss the Burgers' dogs, and about 70 people attended.

Luna was seized and impounded at the Enderby Pound on Oct. 10.

'Obedient and affectionate girl'

Dr. Rebecca Ledger testified at the hearing as an expert witness on animal behaviour and clinical management of aggressive dogs.

According to the judge's decision, Ledger met with and assessed Luna and reviewed the incident reports from each of the attacks. She said she believed the incidents largely stemmed from territorial aggression, but noted Luna’s aggression is heightened by living with three other dogs which causes a “pack mentality.”

Ledger was also able to meet with Sandra Burger to discuss how to effectively contain and manage Luna should she be returned to their care.

Some of the measures recommended included a newly constructed perimeter fence, and a muzzle for the dog to wear off-property.

Ledger gave several detailed recommendations for Luna’s ongoing care, including naming Sandra Burger as the only caregiver for the dog. It was recommended that Luna be contained either inside the house, or outside in a large area.

“Until these additional issues have been suitably addressed, the risk of Luna again escaping from her home and threatening and injuring passers-by should still be considered significant,” Ledger said.

She said Luna being euthanized was “a very disappointing outcome given that Luna is also a very friendly, playful, obedient, and affectionate girl.”

Unconvinced by owners' plan

Sandra and Colin Burger testified at the hearing about the measures they planned to take to contain Luna, which included a converted horse arena with an electrified fence and a GPS-controlled shock collar.

In response to their testimony, Ledger was recalled, and she voiced concerns with the plan as presented by the Burgers.

She testified electric fences and shock collars are prone to failure and also noted they are not humane.

She said shock collars are not approved by the SPCA, and can in fact make dogs more aggressive and potentially more dangerous.

In his decision, Leven said his decision hinged not only on the behaviour of the dog but also of the dog’s owners.

“The responsibility for the decision I make today is, first and foremost, with Luna’s owners — who have had ample time to reflect the proper attitude and make sure that she is safely kept, and that the community is safe,” he said.

“This has simply not happened.”

He ruled Luna is a dangerous dog and that she cannot be safely returned to the Burgers.

“If she were returned to the Burgers, she would remain likely to seriously injure or kill another person,” he said.

His ruling came with an order to have Luna humanely euthanized within 14 days of the ruling, which took place on Dec. 16, 2025.