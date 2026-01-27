Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Trail Alliance winter online auction only 10 days away

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance Shuswap Trail Alliance volunteers pictured with tools in hand, working on a new trail.

The Shuswap Trail Association is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year, with its winter online auction kicking off in 10 days.

“The February fundraiser lays the foundation that allows the Shuswap Trail Alliance to work with regional partners throughout the year,” reads a statement from Shuswap Trail Alliance.

“The funds are leveraged with matching grants, donations, in-kind contributions, dedicated community project budgets, and an extraordinary contribution of volunteer time to grow local greenway trails throughout the region.”

The auction will run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 15. A preview of auction items is available online.

The list of items up for bidding includes a three day cat skiing holiday at Mustang Powder Lodge, Sun Peaks lift tickets, Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Music Festival weekend tickets, and more.

To learn more about Shuswap Trail Alliance and its winter online auction, visit the website.