Roots and blues quartet Honeybear to play Valentine's Day Dance Party in Salmon Arm on Feb. 14
Honeybear comes to town
Vancouver-based vintage soul, blues and roots quartet Honeybear will be playing at Song Sparrow Hall on Feb. 14 for a Valentine’s Day dance party.
Non-profit group Celebrate Shuswap Society is looking to boogie into 2026 with a series of live music dance events designed to bring community members together and foster support for live music in the region.
Honeybear was formed in 2024 by four friends with years of experience playing music who decided it was time to form a new band after finding themselves jamming outdoors in local parks during the pandemic.
The members of the band have more than 20 years of experience playing folk, jazz and blues festivals across Canada.
Their debut album I Was Wrong and follow up singles have received over 4 million streams on Spotify since being released in late 2024 and early 2025.
Doors open for the Valentine's Day event at 7:30 p.m., and the music starts at 8.
Tickets cost $42 with a $5 discount for Celebrate Shuswap Society members, and are available online.
Celebrate Shuswap said this event will be cashless, which means drinks can only be purchased by a debit or credit card.
