Sicamous RCMP blame 'unknown drugs' for erratic behaviour of man arrested at gas station
Arrested for truck tantrum
Police say a man high on “unknown drugs” was arrested at a Sicamous gas station after punching his dashboard and hurling items from the window of his truck.
Sicamous RCMP said they responded to reports of a man acting erratically in a pickup truck at a gas station on Eagle Pass Way at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.
“Police located a 31-year-old Merritt man inside his parked truck, who appeared to be intoxicated on unknown drugs,” Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a news release.
“The man was actively punching the dash of his vehicle and throwing items out of the open window.”
He said officers quickly arrested the man and took him to cells to sober up, however he was later transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital and admitted for treatment related to his intoxication.
