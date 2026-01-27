Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council acknowledges wildfire mitigation concerns in local parks but calls for patience as community wildfire planning is underway

Letter sparks fire discussion

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm City Hall

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident concerned about dead wood and wildfire risks in Little Mountain sparked interest from city council, but any immediate plan of action was smothered by a need to wait for the completion of an official wildfire plan.

At a Jan. 26 meeting, city council received a letter from a Howard DeLong, retired professional forester who raised concerns over the amount of dead willow and Douglas fir branches along a trail in Little Mountain.

"I am concerned that the fuel loads, including the dead and dying standing willow, form a fire hazard and that ground fires could easily climb the standing willow and wick into the surrounding Dougals fir," said DeLong in the letter.

"I feel this fuel presents a very real risk to the houses along 37 Street and potentially the whole neighbourhood."

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked whether staff had anything to contribute about plans to conduct wildfire mitigation efforts in the area.

Tyler Stevenson, FireSmart coordinator, said he talked to the letter writer about his concerns.

“In Little Mountain and this particular spot that Mr. DeLong is talking about...there is a lot of deadfall in that area, but a lot of it is deciduous deadfall, which carries a little bit less of a risk,” he said.

Stevenson said fallen deciduous is hardwood, and less of a concern as it does not burn as fast as coniferous wood.

“Not to say that it won't burn,” he added.

Lindgren asked whether there was a way to organize a volunteer group to go into the area and clear up some of the fuel load and dead trees.

“There are a number of places in Little Mountain where trees have died and fallen over, but they're caught on another dead tree,” she said.

“A dead birch leaning on another dead birch is a recipe for disaster, and [there are] multiple spots where those dead trees lean directly over the trail.”

She said she believed the trees posed a significant risk to walkers in the area.

Erin Jackson, chief administrative officer, said the city is already planning to address some of the more dangerous dead trees in the Little Mountain area.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked about the city's community wildfire planning and whether they had finished evaluating fuel loads in local parks.

Carmen Guido, deputy fire chief, said a contractor is currently evaluating local parks and wooded areas around the city to allow the city to more efficiently direct their wildfire mitigation efforts.

“This is not to diminish the concern on any one particular stretch, but I think that we need to feed it into the hopper,” said Lavery.

“We need to figure out what the top priorities are and do it within the budgets that we have.”

No timeline was given as to when the community wildfire planning would be finished and wildfire mitigation efforts would begin.