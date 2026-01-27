Salmon Arm News

Chase Mounties found a realistic-looking pellet gun after receiving a report about a man carrying a rifle

Cops called for pellet gun

Photo: Castanet File Photo Top lights of an RCMP cruiser

Chase RCMP say a realistic looking pellet gun was responsible for a report from a resident who said they saw a man carrying a rifle.

Police said on Jan. 17, at about 2 p.m., officers received a report from someone who said they saw a man carrying a rifle walking along Garret Road near Monte Creek.

Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg said when officers arrived at the location, they determined the rifle in question was a pellet gun which “closely resembled” a rifle.

She said the officers spoke to the individual and warned him about carrying replica firearms in public, emphasizing the need to handle them responsibly in order to avoid future incidents.