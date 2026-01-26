Salmon Arm News

Sicamous Mounties looking for pickup truck, trailer stolen from commercial property

Truck stolen overnight

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous RCMP warn residents a truck was stolen from a commercial property on Finlayson Drive early this morning.

Sicamous police say a pickup truck and flat deck trailer were stolen from a fenced commercial property early Monday morning.

In a statement, Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP spokesperson, said officers were told the theft happened sometime between midnight and 5 a.m.

The vehicle was parked at a fenced commercial property on Finlayson Street in Sicamous when it was stolen.

The vehicle is described as a 2022 white Chevrolet pickup truck with a flat deck trailer. The truck had no identifying business name or visible markings.