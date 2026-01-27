Salmon Arm News

District of Sicamous launches pre-approved plan library for secondary dwelling units

Plan design library launched

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Sicamous district office

Sicamous residents looking to build a secondary dwelling can now purchase pre-reviewed plans made available by the district.

After extensive consultation, the District of Sicamous says it now has three dwelling unit plans created by McDiarmid Construction that residents can choose to build.

Residents are not required to use these designs for constructing a secondary dwelling unit on their property, but using pre-reviewed plans could save them time and money.

“Designed to reduce the review timeline when building a secondary dwelling unit, the easy-to-use designs were chosen by the community during public engagement in 2023 and 2024,” said Sicamous in a statement on its website.

“Having undergone extensive planning and building department review, they are now operational and available for purchase.”

The plans are available to residents at cost plus tax, for a total cost of $1,050.