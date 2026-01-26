Police say community support was crucial during search for missing child in Adams Lake area
Boy found safe after search
Police are thanking community members and local organizations in the Adams Lake area for joining the search for a missing child last week.
The boy’s mother reported him missing on Jan. 16, and he was discovered safe at a friend’s house the following afternoon.
Chase Mounties said the boy’s mom told police he left home with a friend in the mid afternoon and did not return home when expected.
“Efforts by family and friends to locate the boy were unsuccessful, and his failure to return home was considered out of character,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg.
“Concern increased as the child remained missing overnight.”
She said members of the community searched on foot and in vehicles while Adams Lake Fire Department volunteers helped coordinate and organize the search efforts.
Adams Lake and Little Shuswap Lake Security also helped conduct patrols and inquiries around the community, according to Van Wilgenburg.
The child contacted his family at about 1:30 p.m. the next day from a friend’s house, police said, where he stayed overnight.
